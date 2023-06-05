NATO Forces Work Together to Maintain Mission Readiness

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom. – Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, and the UK worked together to conduct repairs that allowed the ship to maintain mission readiness, during a port visit in Liverpool, U.K., the week of May 25.

Ramage sailors partnered with United Kingdom and NATO allies to conduct the repairs to the ship’s Multi-Functional Towed Array (MFTA), ensuring Ramage returned to sea fully mission-capable.

The Sailors of Combat Acoustics (CA) division worked for more than eight hours with representatives from Leidos Technical and the Port of Liverpool to accomplish the repairs. U.S. Sailors coordinated with on-site crane operators for the proper placement of support equipment to facilitate repairs. The MFTA or “Tail” was removed, replaced, and successfully tested.

“This cooperative effort between the United States, United Kingdom, and other NATO allies facilitated the quick and necessary repairs to USS Ramage and enabled the ship to continue with its scheduled operations without impact to the operations of the Gerald R. Ford Strike Group and Commander, Naval Forces Europe-Africa,” said Rear. Admiral Erik Eslich, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12.

The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW 8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON 2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116).

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 06:16 Story ID: 446396 Location: LIV, GB