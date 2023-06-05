NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound holds change of command

Photo By Brian Davis | NAVAL BASE KITSAP, Washington--(June 2, 2023) - Rear Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | NAVAL BASE KITSAP, Washington--(June 2, 2023) - Rear Adm. Peter G. Stamatopoulos (left), Naval Supply Systems Command commander, presents Capt. Josh Elston the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound (NAVSUP FLCPS) during which Elston relinquished command to Capt. William Barich at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. (U.S. Navy photo By Brian Davis/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Washington—Capt. Josh Elston relinquished command of Naval Supply SystemsCommand Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Puget Sound to Capt. William Barich during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor June 2.



NAVSUP Commander and 49th Chief of Supply Corps Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos presided over the change of command and presented Elston with the Legion of Merit.



“Josh, you brought agility and excellence to the operating environment,” said Stamatopoulos. “You and your team kept the Navy ready for sea while keeping your most important assets—your people—safe and prepared.”



During Elston’s tenure as commanding officer, the command’s accomplishments included the command’s Aviation Supply Department at

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island receiving its highest-ever score on a supply management inspection.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound also accomplished a highly successful 2022 inspector general inspection where, out of 70 programs evaluated, 65 were fully compliant, and zero programs were non-compliant. Ten programs were identified as NAVSUP enterprise best practices, including suicide prevention, equal employment opportunity, and continuous performance improvement.



During his remarks, Elston acknowledged each department’s contributions and spoke of the resiliency and teamwork of the men and women at FLC Puget Sound.



“Your achievements have been superb,” said Elston. “But what impresses me the most are the countless small acts of teamwork, dedication and fellowship for one another I see when walking around your workplaces. You are professionals of the highest order.”



Barich’s previous assignment was as Fleet Comptroller for Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. During his remarks, he expressed his commitment to leading the FLC Puget Sound team and fulfilling the critical mission of supplying the fleet.



“Leading is about striving to become better than we are, and helping everything and everyone around us to become better,” said Barich. “As warfighting logisticians, we set the conditions for success across the

waterfront and within each business portfolio we operate.”



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

