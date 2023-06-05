Fort McCoy prepares to celebrate Army’s 248th birthday with activities

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants cross the finish line June 14, 2022, in front of Rumpel Fitness Center...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Participants cross the finish line June 14, 2022, in front of Rumpel Fitness Center during the Army Birthday 5k Run and Walk at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 5k was part of many events coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to commemorate the 247th birthday of the U.S. Army at Fort McCoy. The day also included a birthday lunch, free car washes, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy community is welcome to participate in several activities June 14 to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday June 14 at Fort McCoy.



The birthday celebration, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), will begin with the Army Birthday 5k Run/2-Mile Walk at McCoy’s Community Center.



“With Rumpel Fitness Center currently under renovation, the run/walk will start and finish at McCoy’s this year,” said DFMWR Marketing Director Liz Faber. “That event starts at 7 a.m., and the day of registration for the event begins at 6:30 a.m.”



The first 200 participants in the 5k Run/2-Mile Walk will receive a 2023 Army birthday T-shirt as well, Faber said.



“And, also at McCoy’s Community Center from 7-9 a.m., there will be a free breakfast served and handed out to the Fort McCoy community while supplies last that includes donuts, fruit, water, and juice,” Faber said.



Then later in the day, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCoy’s Community Center, the Fort McCoy community is invited to partake in the Army Birthday Ceremony that includes an official cake-cutting ceremony and a complimentary buffet lunch while supplies last.



“This is always a hit with the community, and there’s also lots of great food for everyone,” Faber said.



During the afternoon at McCoy’s Community Center, they’re also offering hyberbowling hyperactive games for the community.



“And the highest score of the day will win a one-topping large pizza and a game of bowling for four people,” Faber said. “We hope many people test out the bowling lanes at McCoy’s. They’re pretty amazing!”



Each annual celebration of the Army’s birthday is made possible thanks to many sponsors, Faber said, and they are thankful to those sponsors.



History shows the U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of riflemen to serve the colonies for one year. The June 14 date is when Congress adopted “the American Continental Army” after reaching a consensus position in The Committee of the Whole. The record, according to Army history, indicates only that Congress undertook to raise 10 companies of riflemen, approved an enlistment form for them, and appointed a committee to draft rules and regulations for the government of the Army.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.