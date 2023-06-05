Master Sgt. Joseph Spears Gets Selected For Officer Training School

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Joseph D. Spears’ perseverance and tenacity was rewarded with a selection to Officer Training School (OTS) at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



Spears, who currently serves as the 30th Space Communications Squadron cyber security section chief, is in his 13th year of service and will be a Space Operations Officer upon graduation from the 533rd Training Squadron.



This was not the first time Spears has applied for OTS. He applied once for Senior Leader Enlisted Commissioning Program, twice for a Cyber Direct Commissioning Program, and was finally accepted on his third traditional application to OTS.



Spears offered his thoughts on his persistence, saying “Never give up on your goals, no matter how many times you have been told no; keep improving yourself until they say yes.”



With an undergraduate degree that held a grade point average on the lower end of the spectrum, Spears recently completed his master’s degree in cyber security to offset and further improve his package to the selection board.



OTS is a nine-week, four-phase program designed to challenge Guardians both mentally and physically. Throughout each phase and week, Spears will be further sharpening his skills and confidence needed to lead the men and women of the U.S. Space Force.



While Spears is very comfortable with being a key part of the enlisted side of service, he wanted to be a part of the building blocks of the new military force. As Spears helped develop the Space Force enlisted Basic Military Training standards, he strives to further impact the foundation of the U.S. Space Force.



Spears’ Officer in Charge, U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Kyle Kauffman, Plans and Resources Flight Commander, exalted his extraordinary conduct.



“Every day I witness the invaluable impact Master Sgt. Spears has in his role as my flight's section chief,” said Kauffman. “He consistently differentiates himself as a remarkable leader - putting a distinct focus on our team's growth and development. Master Sgt. Spears has dedicated countless hours to creating training curriculum, mentoring our Guardians, and ultimately serving as an important role model in our unit. His selection to OTS is a testament not only to his hard work and dedication throughout his career but recognizes the unique aspects which make him such a deserving OTS candidate. The wealth of experience that Master Sgt. Spears carries has been personally valuable and will be immeasurably beneficial to the officer corps. Without a doubt, Master Sgt. Spears will be an exemplary Space Force officer.”

