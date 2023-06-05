As June begins, Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters project reaches nearly 40 percent completion

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown June 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

At the beginning of April, the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy was at approximately 25 percent complete. Now as of early June, that project is close to 40 percent complete, according to Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.



Green reported in his June 2 update that the project was at 38 percent complete, and work was on a steady pace, which likely means crossing the 40 percent completion threshold will likely come very soon.



Green stated in his update that current work includes mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installation; interior framing; roof placement; masonry; interior sheet rock; and lightening protection.



Through April and May, weather held well so work could continue mainly on schedule. Green’s update also showed work was steady both on the interior and the exterior of the building.



Overall, the contract for the project, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began in August 2022. The current contract completion date is set for February 2024.



Also, as noted in previous articles, Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) said the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.



The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings.



The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”



Green said at the beginning of the project that the project includes the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, antiterrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated.



Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, nine new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block, Harrie said. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said. “The 1600 block is a great location for this transformation, too, because it places these facilities for transient training troops near the post’s service-related facilities, such as the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and McCoy’s Community Center.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently designing two brick-and-mortar projects for fiscal year 2023, too, Harrie said in 2022. One is the third (of four) four-story barracks in the 1600 block and the other is one of the officers’ quarters. These are also based on the outcomes of the 1600 Block Transient Training Campus Plan.



Award of both projects is also planned sometime possibly yet for fiscal year 2023, Harrie said.



Construction projects like this during the fiscal year also plays a role in the economic impact the installation has on local economies. According to the Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, in fiscal year 2022, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for that fiscal year was an estimated $2.508 billion. A similar impact for fiscal year 2023 is expected.



“Fiscal year 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy. Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $42.5 million in military construction on post,” states a story about the economic impact prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office in March 2023.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



