Competition promotes positive behavior, camaraderie

Courtesy Photo | Team "Red Hot Chili Steppers" took first place in the U.S. Army Signal School "Step by Step" challenge with an overall total of 1,752,398 steps. From left to right: Sgt. Maj. Mark Schmitt, Maj. Melissa Manigault, Aurora Cantarella, and Tài Doick. Also on the team (but not pictured) is Laura Levering.

Several U.S. Army Signal School personnel are stepping into the summer season with a healthier body and mindset.



A conversation that began between two employees about ways to improve their overall health eventually led to a challenge that would engage and encourage others within the organization to become more “active.”



De Neiya Goodly, Information Signal and Technology Branch chief, devised a “Step by Step” challenge that was open to all Department of Army civilians and service members assigned to the Signal School. The event ran May 1-21, and the top finishers were announced during a Signal School Cookout on May 25.



To compete, teams were required to have five contenders with a mix of DA civilians and (no more than two) service members. Teams also needed a team captain responsible for tallying daily team totals and submitting them through the Operations Division for tracking purposes.



Thirty people (six teams) signed up and competed, each of them having various, approved methods for tracking their steps. Signs of the competition became obvious on the first day, as competitors were seen around the Signal School footprint squeezing in steps whenever and wherever possible instead of being idle. There were also verbal and texted exchanges of friendly “smack talk” amongst competitors, as each team wanted to outstep the others. Such was the case for Goodly, who said she owes much of her motivation to fellow competitor, Aurora Cantarella, executive assistant, U.S. Army Signal School.



“When I heard day one she was at about 16K steps by lunchtime, I knew I had to kick it into high gear,” Goodly said.



And despite being on different teams, the two ladies often found themselves stepping alongside - and encouraging - each other.



“I had the pleasure to walk aside her in the gym many mornings, and she would always tell me, ‘Stay strong, De Neiya.’ Her drive inspired me,” Goodly said of Cantarella.



That type of exchange became common amongst participants and underscored the main intent of the challenge.



“Initiatives like this build camaraderie and esprits de corps,” said Col. Paul Howard, U.S. Army Signal School commandant. “It results in a strong bond among the team and a culture that is more productive.”



Despite having a competitive nature about her most of her life, Cantarella said she mainly joined the competition for the camaraderie aspect of it.



“Because of my age, I knew I couldn’t compete with the younger folks … I just wanted to be part of the team,” Cantarella said.



A short distance into the competition, it became evident that Cantarella had underestimated herself. Her competitive side shone through as she strived to reach her goal by getting in multiple walk sessions daily. By competition’s end, not only did she finish on top with 518,050 steps, but she outstepped the second top individual, who completed 472,074 steps. Fortunate for both, they were on the same team, and their team finished in first place.



At the end of the day, everybody won to an extent. Goodly said she hopes that all participants had a great experience and “took this challenge as a jumpstart to tackle whatever life throws at them.”



There will be another opportunity to compete in September with a challenge that will mimic aspects of The Amazing Race reality series.