Vermont, North Macedonia celebrate 30 years of partnership

Photo By Donald Branum | North Macedonia Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska (bottom, second from left) and...... read more read more Photo By Donald Branum | North Macedonia Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska (bottom, second from left) and other visitors from the North Macedonia Ministry of Defense pose for a group photo with Vermont state officials at the Vermont State Capitol in Montpelier, Vermont, on Sept. 21, 2021. This visit from North Macedonia continues work that began earlier this summer to build upon the Vermont National Guard’s near 30 year military partnership to include a whole-of-state partnership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum) see less | View Image Page

COLCHESTER, Vt. – A signing ceremony will occur at the Vermont State House between representatives from the Vermont National Guard and the Republic of North Macedonia on Friday, June 9, at 2:30 p.m.



The ceremony celebrates 30 years of partnership between North Macedonia and the Vermont National Guard, and confirms the strong continued partnership into the future.



“The partnership between our Guard and North Macedonia exemplifies the efforts of both countries, and how strong this partnership really is,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I look forward to the continuing success of this relationship, and growing the civilian cooperation,” said Scott.



The National Guard’s State Partnership Program began in 1993 and will grow to 100 countries connected to respective state National Guard’s by the end of 2023. North Macedonia and Vermont have been partners since the beginning of the program since July 14th, 1993.



“Vermont and North Macedonia are one of the strongest partnerships in the entire State Partnership Program,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “From a deployment to Afghanistan together in 2010, range development and NCO development, to North Macedonia becoming the 30th NATO ally, Vermont and North Macedonia have worked closely to build best practices across our military and civilian landscapes,” said Knight.



The ceremony highlights a visit from distinguished guests from North Macedonia to Vermont. In addition to a deployment together and NCO development, North Macedonia and the Vermont National Guard work closely on development of emergency response, civil support team training, military medical support, information operations, range operations, and much more.



The ceremony is scheduled to take place outside on the steps of the Statehouse. It is open to the public. If weather moves the ceremony inside, please RSVP by contacting Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs Officer; Capt. Mike Arcovitch, 802-338-3434 (o), 802-734-1677 (c) or email mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil.