Behavioral Health is expanded at NTC rotation with volunteer interns from WBAMC

FORT BLISS, Texas – William Beaumont Army Medical center behavioral health interns volunteered for the first time to support 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division’s training rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, February 15 to April 23, 2023.



With over 4,000 Soldiers assigned to the brigade, recruiting WBAMC social work interns was one of two strategies that the brigade behavioral health team initiated for the first time for an NTC rotation. This effort was in hopes to strengthen resiliency to the psychological demand that an NTC rotation causes, ultimately preparing warfighters for the rigors of war.



“An Army warfighter is comprised of multiple components,” said Capt. Cameron Ashdown, 3-1 ABCT behavioral health officer. “Be it tactical knowledge, or the Army Values, each warfighter is equipped to support their unit. One critical component of the lethal warfighter is their overall health, including their behavioral health.”



The WBAMC social work interns are currently training to become full-fledge behavioral health officers. At NTC, they were employed in the training area with the brigade, and in the white cell, which is like an operational command post. This is where the second strategy came in. Their mission was to collaborate with local medical assets to implement five group training events to increase resilience in Soldiers, their families, and the overall unit.



“I’m proud to have supported Soldiers in an austere environment, where they need the most support,” said 1st Lt. Ashley Graham, WBAMC social work intern who volunteered to participate at NTC. “This experience not only benefitted Soldiers in need, but I feel more equipped to support Soldiers in my career.”



According to Ashdown, the strategies had a direct effect on the success of 3-1 ABCT’s NTC rotation, resulting in a return to duty within 24 hours rate of over 90 percent. Ashdown believes that without the unique skillset the behavioral health experts offered, the Soldiers may have been evacuated out of theater with little chance of returning to duty.



However, for those Soldiers who did have to redeploy, the Behavioral Health team implemented interventions to ensure Soldiers returned to their loved ones to do what matters most, be with their families. Additionally, the Behavioral Health team equipped Soldiers who are about to transition into their civilian lives with resources and a healthy mindset.



“The Warfighter requires a host of components to remain lethal. Their overall behavioral health is no exception,” said Ashdown. “The interns played an incredible role in meeting the psychological needs of the Soldiers.”