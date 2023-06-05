William Beaumont AMC observes AAPI month with special event

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Col. Brett H. Venable, El Paso Market director and commander of William Beaumont Army...... read more read more Photo By Amabilia Payen | Col. Brett H. Venable, El Paso Market director and commander of William Beaumont Army Medical Center (left) and Master Sgt. Crystal Polk, clinical sergeant major, WBAMC (right), present Dr. Julius Caesar Nicolas Nullar, a physical therapist with WBAMC and a native of Cebu City, Philippines (center), with a coin for being the special guest speaker at WBAMC’s Asian American and Pacific Islander special observance and event, May 25 in the main hospital’s dining facility. see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, Texas – The month of May is celebrated as Asian American and Pacific Islander Month and William Beaumont Army Medical Center held a special observance on May 25 at the main facility dining hall, to bring awareness of the monthly theme and to educate staff members on the importance of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in military medicine today.



The Polynesians of the Sun City, a group of Soldiers and their families from Fort Bliss who demonstrate Polynesian dances to educate the public on their heritage and culture, were invited to the observance to provide a wide range of education on Pacific Islander and Asian American heritage. The group demonstrated Samoan, Tongan, Tahiti, and Hawaiian dances.



The guest speaker was Dr. Julius Caesar Nicolas Nullar, a physical therapist with WBAMC and a native of Cebu City, Philippines.



“Being a leader is not just a title or credentials,” said Nullar. “It’s more on being an influence to people around you and also being able to speak in a way to influence others to be leaders. (Leadership) is an opportunity to connect with people and with patients. A leader must be able to connect to their staff, colleagues, and peers.”



Nullar shared his experience in taking care of his mother in hospital. This experience prompted him to ensure he takes care of his patients that also had a long stay in the hospital, as his mother did.



His Filipino-American heritage also made an influence on him with his life and career.



“We value a lot of things, such as being respectful,” said Nullar. “It makes a person be a humble leader. Humility is part of being a leader.”



The AAPI special event ended with participating guests enjoying many different types of Polynesian and Asian foods.