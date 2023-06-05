NUWC Division, Keyport celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with guest speaker, live Hawaiian performance

Photo By Frank Kaminski | Rozz "Lokelina" Lowry demonstrates the use of a traditional Hawaiian musical implement...... read more read more Photo By Frank Kaminski | Rozz "Lokelina" Lowry demonstrates the use of a traditional Hawaiian musical implement called the ʻiliʻili during the 2023 NAVSEA Warfare Center-wide Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport hosted this year’s observance on May 30, attended by employees virtually and in person. (U.S. Navy photo by Frank Kaminski/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport hosted this year’s Naval Sea Systems Command Warfare Center-wide Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance on May 30, attended by employees virtually and in person.



The event featured a speech by Mr. Jeffrey Koe, Technical Director at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division and a member of the Senior Executive Service, and a live performance by the Bremerton, Washington-based Hawaiian band Makani E.



“Events such as these are so important because as we learn about each other and our cultures, we’ve become stronger as a nation and healed the divisions in our society…” said Koe in his opening remarks.



Koe’s speech highlighted the importance of celebrating diversity and different cultures, acknowledging the barriers that many people have had to overcome or are still overcoming, and creating opportunities for others to succeed.



In light of the national theme for this year’s event, “Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity,” Koe also discussed the meaning of the word “opportunity.” He noted that the Federal Asian Pacific American Council defines it as “a set of circumstances that make it possible to do something,” and added that “opportunity can be built, it can be accessed, it can be achieved, or it can be given.”



“I think it’s our responsibility [as leaders] to create, to keep creating and building opportunities for others to succeed and reach their full potential,” said Koe.



Koe shared his personal experience growing up as a Japanese American and how this influenced his later career and perspective on life. He said one of the most important lessons to come of his upbringing was the importance of celebrating successes rather than dwelling on shortcomings.



“You certainly need to reflect on how you could be better the next day, all the time,” said Koe. “But when I learned how to focus on my successes and processes to get there, especially how to focus on what was achieved instead of what was not, it was empowering.”



Koe’s speech was followed by a presentation on the music and cultures of Pacific Islander peoples by the two members of Makani E, Rozz "Lokelina" and Jim “Kimo” Lowry, who are originally from Hawaii. Their presentation covered the histories of numerous Pacific Islander cultures, as well as their languages, cuisines, styles of song and dance and musical implements.



“Before the introduction of Western instruments, there was no song, so everything they [Hawaiians] did—the kahiko—was all just chants and dance,” said Kimo. “So they might be dancing and they would use all the implements in their dance. And then it wasn't until the Westerners introduced instruments that they actually invented a Hawaiian word, mele, for music.”



The room was decorated with palm leaves, Hawaiian flowers, and traditional musical implements such as the pu niu, an ancient rhythm instrument made from coconut shells, and the ʻiliʻili, which consists of flat rocks that dancers tap together to create rhythms. As Kimo described the various dance styles and musical implements, Lokelina demonstrated them to the audience’s awe and delight.



Lokelina said her deep knowledge of Hawaiian culture comes from growing up in Hawaii and living the Hawaiian lifestyle—“not going to stores and buying everything, but living off the land and learning how to live pono style, which is moral and upright,” she said. “All our family had to teach us how to live a pono life and to be pono. You live off the land, you respect your elders. I mean, right or wrong, the elders were right, that kind of thing.”



NUWC Division, Keyport Acting Technical Director Michael Slater gave closing remarks at the end of the event. Slater spoke of the service and sacrifices of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have served in the U.S. military throughout our nation’s history.



