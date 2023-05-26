Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Community Action Cast - June 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    0:08 SRA Reid
    0:50 Iditarod Dining
    1:30 June 2023
    1:35 June Calendar
    3:00 July Calendar
    3:21 August Calendar
    3:51 Prevention & Resilience
    4:00 June calendar
    4:58 June calendar (2nd slide)
    5:19 July calendar
    5:36 August calendar
    5:56 Dirty Dozen
    6:26 Bounce
    7:20 JBER Exchange
    7:28 JBER exchange 8 June-14 June
    8:12 Domino’s
    8:54 Civilian Personnel Office
    8:59 Direct Hire
    9:19 Direct hire (2nd slide)
    10:10 Force development flight chief
    10:10 MWR Virtual Author Series
    10:10 Dwayne Epstein Virtual Event
    10:35 Military & Family
    10:45 Army Community Services
    14:37 KUDOS
    16:35 Fitness Center
    16:35 Fido 5K run
    17:36 Iditarod Dining
    17:43 Hours of operation
    17:54 June Events
    18:56 Wilderness Inn Restaurant
    19:09 Wilderness Inn Closure
    20:06 JBER Life!
    20:09 June Events
    20:34 July Events
    20:50 August Events
    21:06 JBER Life Membership
    21:30 Military Appreciation Picnic
    22:28 Supervisory Recreation
    22:42 ODR Equipment
    24:05 Otter Lake
    24:49 Summerfest
    26:29 Logistics Manager
    26:34 NAF Sale
    28:24 Occupational Safety Manager
    28:28 101 Critical Days of Summer
    30:38 Open Discussion

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.05.2023 12:25
    Story ID: 446227
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - June 2023, by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CAC
    #Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT