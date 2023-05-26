STARCOM service member honored with SAIGE Military Meritorious Service Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, an intelligence analyst, instructor, and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, an intelligence analyst, instructor, and Director of the Advanced Training Course at the 319th Combat Training Squadron, has received the Society of American Indian Government Employees (SAIGE) Military Meritorious Service Award for the second time. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, an intelligence analyst, instructor, and Director of the Advanced Training Course at the 319th Combat Training Squadron, has received the Society of American Indian Government Employees (SAIGE) Military Meritorious Service Award for the second time.



The SAIGE Military Meritorious Service Award is presented to active-duty, National Guard, Reserve service members, and military veterans in government service who have made significant contributions in supporting their organization's government-to-government interaction with American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) tribes. The award also honors those who promote greater understanding of the AI/AN culture and embody the qualities and core values of their respective military service or government agency.



In 2021, the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group added a new team, the Indigenous Nations Equality Team (INET), which was chartered to address barriers facing Airmen and Guardians of AI/AN heritage.



Dupris, a Rapid City, South Dakota native, is the senior enlisted co-lead, alongside Jacqueline Melcher, Col. Maureen Trujillo, and INET champions Brig. Gen. Terrence Adams and Dennis D’Angelo.



Since the establishment of INET, the team has made significant strides in their lines of effort and collaborated in creating a video to celebrate INET's first anniversary. The accomplishments and leadership of Dupris prompted the champion of INET to nominate her for the award. Dupris will be recognized at the SAIGE National Training Program this month in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



“It is humbling for me to receive this recognition,” Dupris said. “I am thankful for the many INET members and leaders across the force who have supported INET and led Indigenous cultural events across the Department of the Air Force. Additionally, I am grateful for the INET leaders who have taken the time to recognize my efforts in the advancement and support of our Airmen and Guardians. I am honored to make my family, tribe, elders, and community proud, and to continue to serve as a positive role model for the Indigenous community, Airmen, Guardians, and the next generation, especially Indigenous children.”



Dupris has a diverse background both personally and professionally. She balances her demanding career with a fulfilling family life as a wife and mother of four children. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership, and is currently working towards a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.



Dupris is an active member of SAIGE, a national non-profit organization representing American Indian and Alaska Native Federal, Tribal, State, and local government employees. Through her involvement with SAIGE, Dupris has attended numerous training programs and has extensively networked within the organization.



“SAIGE hosts an outstanding Annual National Training Program, open to all, focused on professional development, leadership, and topics related to the complex Federal Indian Trust Responsibility," Dupris said, referring to the legal obligation of the U.S. government to protect the rights and resources of American Indian tribes. “Integral to this, SAIGE provides specialized training sessions for veterans and youth. I highly recommend attendance at the training program to learn about the Indigenous or American Indian / Alaska Native communities.”



In discussing the significance of the award, Dupris emphasized its role in recognizing contributions to the Indigenous community. She highlighted the award's alignment with Indigenous teachings of caring for each other and the earth, and with the warrior ethos.



Dupris's second receipt of the SAIGE Military Meritorious Service Award recognizes her continued dedication to service, her efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion within her sphere of influence, and her role as a positive representative of AI/AN in government service.