175th Wing welcomes new wing commander

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. - The first-ever female and non-rated commander of the 175th Wing, relinquished her command during a change of command ceremony at Martin State Air National Guard Base, June 4, 2023.



As the outgoing commander, Maryland Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson passed the 175th Wing guidon to Brig. Gen. Drew Dougherty, who is assistant adjutant general - Air and was the presiding official of the ceremony. Dougherty then passed the guidon to Col. Richard Hunt signifying the passing of leadership to the new Wing commander.



“For me, today is about saying thank you,” said Robinson. “To the Wing, thanks so much for trusting me. You are going to continue to do great things because you are the true multi-domain Wing.”



Referencing a famous quote by hall of famer Satchel Paige, she told the Airmen of the Maryland Air National Guard to “keep throwing strikes.”



“The past 18 months have been an incredible experience filled with ups and downs, laughter and frustrations, hard-fought victories and painful set-backs,” said Robinson. “Through it all, your professionalism, dedication and resolve have risen above all else.”



Robinson will be promoted and is moving on to be the deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber effects operations (A2/6) at the headquarters of the U.S. Air Force.



“It is an exciting day and this is my first official act as [assistant adjutant general],” said Doughtery, who had his assumption command ceremony the previous day. “Jori, the Wing threw a lot of strikes under your leadership. We know you will show the Pentagon what right looks like when you get there.”



Dougherty highlighted how Maryland National Guard leadership is aligned in the priorities of the Maryland Air National Guard, which include the runway renovations at Martin State Airport, a future fighter mission, and expanding the cyber and intel capabilities of the 175th Cyberspace Operations Group.



After officially taking command, Hunt asked the leaders at every level to help him continue to “create and cultivating conditions of trust” within the Wing so that all Airmen can reach their full potential.



“I am extremely humbled and very blessed to have this opportunity to serve as your newest Wing commander,” said Hunt, who is the first commander to have enlisted and remain in the Maryland Air National Guard all the way to leading the 175th Wing. “It is way beyond anything I ever thought possible. My ask of you is to execute the mission with a level of excellence that I’ve seen you all do for decades.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.04.2023 16:54 Story ID: 446183 Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 175th Wing welcomes new wing commander, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.