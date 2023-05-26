Farmingdale resident Sanjay Shetty selected as 106th Rescue Wing Medical Group Commander

Westhampton Beach, N.Y. — Farmingdale resident Colonel Sanjay Shetty has been selected as the new 106th Rescue Wing Medical Group Commander during a June 2, 2023, ceremony at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York.



Colonel Shawn Fitzgerald, Commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, praised Shetty for his service at the wing.



“Doc Shetty has played an integral part in the growth of the Medical Group,” said Fitzgerald. “I have no doubt that he is the right man for the job, bringing a wealth of experience to the position, and that he will continue to elevate the bar in the Medical Group and take them proudly to the next level.”



In 2009, Shetty commissioned with the 927th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. In 2012, he transferred to the 106th Rescue Wing. He is the current Vice Chairman of the Emergency Department of Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, New York.



In 2020, Shetty was named the 106th Medical Group Chief of Aerospace Medicine, supervising all flight surgeons and establishing and maintaining medical standards for flyers. He is also the Chairman of the Aerospace Medical Council where he leads the implementation of medical regulations in the wing.



As the Chief of Aerospace Medicine, Shetty coordinated medical training between the medical group and local hospitals. The latest training conducted by Shetty was recently recognized by the Director of the Air National Guard, Fitzgerald said.



In his remarks, Shetty thanked his family and his fellow Airmen for their support during his military career.



“I am thankful for this opportunity to lead the Medical Group,” he said. “I am lucky to have had such great guidance to be put in a position to succeed.”



Shetty is a graduate of Massapequa High School and attended New York University College of Arts and Sciences and New York University School of Medicine, earning a degree as a Doctor of Medicine.



Shetty was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Medicine. He also created a training affiliation with Good Samaritan University Hospital to prepare military medics for deployment.



He is married to Vicky Shetty, and they have two children: Deven and Anjali.



The 106th Rescue Wing, based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., operates and maintains the HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft, and the HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter. The 106th Rescue Wing is home to a special warfare squadron with pararescuemen and combat rescue officers, specializing in rescue and recovery, and deploys for domestic and overseas operations.

