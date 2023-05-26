The 908th Airlift Wing welcomes the following members to the unit.
908th Operations Group:
Airman 1st Class Caley Ellis – 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
Airman 1st Class Antoine Fant – 357th Airlift Squadron
Airman Precious Olaitan – 908 OG
908th Mission Support Group:
Airman 1st Class Jonathon Conner – 908th Civil Engineer Squadron
Airman 1st Class Aaron Duncan – 25th Aerial Port Squadron
Airman Basic Jasmine Mitchell – 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman 1st Class Amanda Perez – 908 LRS
Airman 1st Class Candace Zellner – 25 APS
908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Robert Day
Date Taken:
06.04.2023
Date Posted:
06.04.2023 11:35
Story ID:
446161
Location:
MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Just Landed: June 2023 Newcomers, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS
