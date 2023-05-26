A career well done

On January 6, 2023, Mr. Kevin Davee celebrated the culmination of a 33-year career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 14 of those years devoted to the Fort Worth District. Surrounded by over 30 loved ones, peers, mentees, and well-wishers, Davee enjoyed what would be the last ceremony of his career – his retirement ceremony.



During the ceremony, many colleagues spoke about Kevin’s ability to see through the noise and clutter while staying focused on the critical mission at hand. To sum up the thoughts of the day, the deputy district engineer, Eric Verwers stated, “Kevin is a great example of being dedicated to the mission and taking care of his people in the process.”



With over three decades of experience, Kevin has seen his share of changes, from electric typewriters to carbon paper, and now smartphones; many of those changes for the better stating, “I genuinely believe the increased focus on care of the workforce and making the organization more diverse represents the best changes, while some changes created barriers to efficiency of mission completion.”



Despite barriers, Kevin took his own advice to have a good sense of humor and not take himself too seriously. In addition, he created an enjoyable work environment for those under his purview; evident by several colleagues and employees when speaking of their time working with Kevin.



“It’s not every day you find someone that truly enjoys what they do and can find a way to make each day fun in the process,” stated Rob Newman, director of regional planning and environmental center and the ceremony host.



Kevin was filled with laughter and joy as he reminisced on his 33-year career; the ups and downs, fun times and times where his passion for mission landed him in hot water. He thanked the numerous leaders and mentors accumulated along the way, and summed up his time stating, “I’ve enjoyed working with leaders who were consistent, walked the walk and not just talked the talk, and demonstrably were willing to put it all on the line to accomplish the mission.”



His biggest takeaway will be his role in furthering numerous colleagues and employees’ successes, and the knowledge gained from them.



After retirement, Kevin plans to work part-time as a rehired annuitant and being a supportive husband while his wife pursues a second career in Education. This retirement will also give him the opportunity to spend more time with his four grandchildren and focus on personal health goals.



As one retires, new opportunities are created for the next wave of civil servants. “If you’re looking for your next career, USACE continues to offer opportunities to work on a variety of small and large-scale projects that are hard to find elsewhere,” Davee said in closing.



