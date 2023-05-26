Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eight Holds Change of Command

ROTA, Spain – In a time-honored naval tradition, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) Eight held its change of command ceremony at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 19, 2023.



Cmdr. John Kennedy relieved Cmdr. Jeffrey Lavery as commanding officer of EODMU Eight and commander, Task Group (CTG) 68.1, in a ceremony attended by the command’s leadership, crew, and families.



EODMU Eight is responsible for the force generation and employment of 14 EOD and diving platoons, who deploy throughout Europe and Africa. EODMU Eight provides an agile and specialized force capable to deploy in short notice across the combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, and enable freedom of maneuver in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet, Joint Forces, and NATO.



Lavery assumed command of EODMU Eight in July 2021 with the capability to locate, identify, detect, render safe, recover, field evaluate and dispose of all explosive ordnance, as directed by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF). EODMU Eight, led by Lavery, participated in 95 exercises and operations throughout Europe and Africa that strengthened key partnerships, reinforced our commitment to our allies and partners, and served as a deterrent. Lavery also oversaw the successful deep-water salvages of an F-18 aircraft in the Ionian Sea and an F-35 in the North Sea.



During the ceremony, Lavery thanked the crew for their hard work, dedication, and service to their country during his time as commander.



“I want to express my deepest appreciation to the exceptional men and women who have served under my command,” said Lavery. “Your dedication, resilience, and professionalism have been the foundation of our success. Each day, you demonstrated the highest levels of commitment to our shared mission, and for that, I am forever grateful.”



Following the reading of his orders as commander, Kennedy also addressed the crew and audience.



“Throughout my career, I have admired this unit from afar and long desired to join its ranks,” said Kennedy. “Mobile Unit Eight Sailors have consistently shown remarkable courage, completing dangerous and important missions in every part of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Theater allies and partners look to EOD Mobile Unit Eight to deter conflict due to the exceptional standard of combat readiness on display by our Sailors every day.”



As a career Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, Kennedy served at EODMU Six, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One, EODMU Two, and EOD Group Two. Throughout the assignments, he completed multiple deployments to the Middle East and Western Pacific. Ashore, Kennedy served as flag aide to Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and as speechwriter to the 31st Chief of Naval Operations.



EODMU Eight is part of the forward deployed Navy Expeditionary Combat Force Europe-Africa/Task Force 68, responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. Sixth Fleet.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 13:06 Story ID: 446081 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eight Holds Change of Command, by LT Brittany Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.