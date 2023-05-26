Gaining Altitude: June 2023 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman:
Yasmine Howard
To Airman 1st Class:
Alesia K. Young
To Senior Airman:
Shayn A. Bradley
Chad C. Crawford
Mikaylah D. Douglass
Adam T. Galvan
Markus D. Holmes
Jerrica I. Knight
Kelsey M. Washington
To Staff Sgt.:
Jared C. Anderson
Jayson E. Puente
Nastonjia J. Wiley
To Tech. Sgt.:
Jordyn K. Diggs
Narkita C. Morrow
Kennedy A. Trailer
Asyndace O. Turner
