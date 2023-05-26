Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: June 2023 Promotions

    Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Bradley Clark | Graphic used to accompany monthly wing promotions article. (U.S. Air Force graphic by...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman:
    Yasmine Howard

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Alesia K. Young

    To Senior Airman:
    Shayn A. Bradley
    Chad C. Crawford
    Mikaylah D. Douglass
    Adam T. Galvan
    Markus D. Holmes
    Jerrica I. Knight
    Kelsey M. Washington

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Jared C. Anderson
    Jayson E. Puente
    Nastonjia J. Wiley

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Jordyn K. Diggs
    Narkita C. Morrow
    Kennedy A. Trailer
    Asyndace O. Turner

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 12:59
    Story ID: 446080
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: June 2023 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT