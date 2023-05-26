Doolittle Scholarship Awarded for Second Time to a Navy Sailor

Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Allison Schissler, an instructor...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Allison Schissler, an instructor assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, was awarded the Doolittle Scholarship by U.S. Air Force’s 17th Training Group, in partnership with Angelo State University, allowing her the opportunity to pursue college full-time while completing her current tour at Goodfellow Air Force Base. see less | View Image Page

By: Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Zachary Giefer



GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – For the second time a Navy Sailor to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, was awarded the Doolittle Scholarship, allowing her the opportunity to pursue college full-time while completing her current tour.



The U.S. Air Force’s 17th Training Group, in partnership with Angelo State University, awards the James H. Doolittle Scholarship to highly competitive instructors stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base.



Cryptologic Technician Interpretive 1st Class Allison Schissler, assigned to the Navy’s Goodfellow Detachment, was granted the opportunity to finish her associate’s degree thanks to the Doolittle Scholarship Program. The scholarship awards one military joint service member a total of $4,300 to cover tuition, fees, and books for one semester – a total of 15 credit hours. Schissler was selected for the scholarship after competing against other joint service instructors at Goodfellow in a formal board.



Schissler expressed feelings of gratitude and excitement after receiving the Doolittle Scholarship.



"I am incredibly honored to be awarded the Doolittle Scholarship,” said Schissler. “It means so much to me to have my dedication to education recognized in this way. Teaching has always been my true calling, and this scholarship will allow me to further enhance my skills and knowledge, ultimately enabling me to make a positive impact on future generations of learners."



Schissler, a valued member of the Navy's Cryptologic Warfare community, has continuously displayed a thirst for knowledge and a desire to make a positive impact beyond her military duties. While her role as a cryptologic technician interpretive entails crucial intelligence analysis and language interpretation, she has consistently pursued her passion for teaching. The Doolittle Scholarship serves as a steppingstone towards realizing her dreams and furthering her educational journey.



“CTI1 Schissler is an outstanding Sailor and instructor,” said Lt. Cdr. Nick Leyba, the detachment’s officer in charge. “This was a well-deserved opportunity that she was able to take advantage of. Not only was Schissler able to build up her own toolbox in academia and instructional methodologies; she brought that back as an instructor and curriculum developer to train her peers in those best practices. IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow prides itself on embodying a ‘Culture of Excellence’ and ensuring we provide the best joint service warriors to the fleet through ‘Ready Relevant Training.’ Programs like the Doolittle Scholarship are critical in the innovation and strategic thinking necessary for the development of our warfighting team.”



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.