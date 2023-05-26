Celebrating Asian American Pacific Islanders Month: Honoring Diversity and Service in the U.S. Army

Ft. Stewart, GA – Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, recognize May as Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Month. It is a time to honor the contributions and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the AAPI community. As we commemorate this important occasion, we focus on the soldiers of Asian descent who chose to serve in the United States Army and dedicate themselves to protecting our nation's freedom and upholding its values.



The U.S. Army is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within its ranks, recognizing the immense strength that lies in our differences. With a deep respect for the AAPI community's resilience and sacrifices, the Army acknowledges the extraordinary role Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have played throughout our history.



Every soldier has a unique story of why they decided to join the Army, motivated by personal experiences, family heritage, or a sense of duty.



Major Roland Geyrozaga, 1ABCT, 3ID, Chaplain from Hawaii, embraces his cultural background while serving in uniform.



“Hawaii is a place where diverse cultures and backgrounds come together, and that unity is mirrored in the Army,” said Gerozaga. “Joining the military was a way for me to give back to the country that has given so much to me and my family. I am proud to serve and represent the spirit of aloha while upholding the Army's values.”



2nd Lt. Matthew Hahn, a U.S. Military Intelligence Officer from the Republic of Korean with 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, 3ID, speaks of the deep-rooted sense of responsibility ingrained in him from his upbringing.



“Family members' service in the Korean Armed Forces shaped my worldview. Learning about the Korean War in high school motivated me to serve the United States,” said Hahn. “My grandparent's first-hand experiences highlighted how Korea’s hope for democracy prevailed through the intervention of the U.S. and its allies. Their sacrifices inspire my service as a thank you for America's role in securing freedom.”



During AAPI Month, we salute the Asian American Pacific Islanders who serve and have served in the U.S. Army. Their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our great nation inspire us all. Together, we celebrate the diversity that makes us stronger and reaffirm our collective mission to defend the principles and values that define the United States of America.

As Geyrozaga aptly states, “We bring our unique backgrounds and perspectives to the table, contributing to the rich tapestry that is the U.S. Army. Our diversity is our strength, and together, we stand united as one.”



Let us continue to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of Asian American Pacific Islanders in the Army, not just during this month but every day, recognizing the immense value they bring to our great nation.

