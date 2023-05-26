Army senior sustainer enlists 70 new recruits

Photo By Lindsay Grant | Gen. Charles R. Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, administers the...... read more read more Photo By Lindsay Grant | Gen. Charles R. Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to 70 enlistees alongside Michele Jones, retired command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve, left, and Dr. Ken Hartman, founder and president of Our Community Salutes, right. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Army Materiel Command Public and Congressional Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

Decades after he raised his own right hand and swore to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, Gen. Charles R. Hamilton, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, administered the Oath of Enlistment to 70 high school graduates into the Armed Forces May 24 at Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Virginia.



“A little while ago, I was one of you. I sat where you sit. I had the same thoughts that you’re having now – that date’s coming up, you’re going to take the Oath and get on an airplane, train, bus or get a ride to basic training,” Hamilton said.



Hamilton first enlisted in the Army and worked his way through the ranks to staff sergeant before commissioning as a second lieutenant through Officer Candidate School in 1988. He reflected on the reasons he joined the Army and gave advice to the enlistees throughout his remarks.



“What you don’t know yet is that you have so much greatness and potential ahead of you,” Hamilton said. “The fact that you’re participating and you’re making this commitment this early in your life – I’m convinced that you’re going to be great. In fact, you’re already great.”



The mass swearing-in event was organized by Our Community Salutes, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and supports high school seniors who plan to enlist in the military immediately after graduation and provides them with resources that aid in their transition into military service. The organization annually invites future service members to a ceremony to celebrate their enlistment among family members, their community and senior members of the Department of Defense.



While most of the ceremony revolved around the ceremonial enlistment and recognizing the future service members, speakers took the time to laud family members for their work in shaping the future generation of warfighters.



“To the parents here with us tonight, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Hamilton, who is also the father of a service member. “This is my promise to you: we are going to take care of your person. There are great leaders in the Army and on a day-to-day basis, the number one thing we do is take care of our people.”



The ceremony included remarks from Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears; Major Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S. Army Recruiting Command; and Michele Jones, retired command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Reserve. Enlistees were given challenge coins, a copy of “An Essential Guide to Our Founding Documents” and had the opportunity to cross the stage with enlistees from their branch and shake hands with the group of speakers.



“Whether you have chosen to serve as a Soldier, an Airmen, a Sailor or a Marine, you are about to embark on a journey that will help shape the rest of your life,” said Davis. “You are about to become a member of the world’s greatest and most respected team.”