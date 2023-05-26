USS Shoup Departs Sendai, Japan

Photo By Ensign Jayla Darby | SENDAI, Japan (MAY 30, 2023) – CDR. Dale Tourtelotte, Commanding Officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Jayla Darby | SENDAI, Japan (MAY 30, 2023) – CDR. Dale Tourtelotte, Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) along with USARJ LNO MAJ Julio Torres, U.S. Consulate General Mark Wuebbels, and Minister Counselor for the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo John Nylin sitting at a press conference with the Commanding General of JGSDF Northeastern Army LTG Kajiwara Naoki. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 3rd class Dominik Camooso) see less | View Image Page

SENDAI, Japan (June 1, 2023) – The forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) departed Sendai, Japan after a port visit, June 1.



The Yokosuka-based destroyer visit marks the first U.S. Navy ship visit since 2010, when USS Russell stopped in the capital of Miyagi Prefecture.



“Visits like this demonstrate the United States Navy’s commitment to one of our closest allies in the region, and our close ties with Japan’s Self Defense Forces. It also gives an opportunity for our Sailors to experience the uniqueness of Japanese culture in the Tohoku region,” said Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte, commanding officer, USS Shoup. “We were happy to experience Sendai’s amazing culture, such as Sendai castle, the shrines and temples, and of course, the food. After hearing so much about it, we now know how delicious gyutan, zunda mochi, and sasakama are.”



Shoup Sailors represented the U.S. Navy during the visit by participating in various community relations events and enjoying the area’s sights and history.



“Sendai, Japan is the most intoxicating place for me. I am fascinated by the food, the dress, the manners and the traditions. It is a travel experience that has moved me in immeasurable ways,” said Operations Specialist Second Class, Siada Tisdale.



USS Shoup is forward-deployed to Japan operating as part of Commander, Task Force 71, U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. CTF 71 is responsible for the readiness, tactical and administrative responsibilities for forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers as well as any surface unit conducting independent operations in the region.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.