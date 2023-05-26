Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Heather Ley | This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna,...... read more read more

    ITALY

    05.31.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Heather Ley 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week is U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna, 31st Fighter Wing command post noncommissioned officer in charge of operations systems. Hanna was responsible for the organization and execution of the relocation of the command post to its alternate location to support infrastructure upgrades.

    The command post is the central communication liaison between agencies and personnel for a base. It's the job of command post specialists to ensure operations and communications run efficiently and effectively under any circumstance.

    “People call us when they aren’t sure who to call and we help them, or get the information to the right person or agency,” said Hanna.

    Hanna joined the Air Force in 2012 from Bayonne, New Jersey, with aspirations to see the world. During his time in service, Hanna has earned himself a bachelor’s degree in homeland security and is currently working on his master’s degree in global security studies.

    “Like many of us, adjusting to COVID took a toll on me personally and professionally,” said Hanna. “Even though it halted my travel goals, it became a focusing tool to get my bachelor’s degree.”

    Hanna has served in the Air Force for just over 10 years and said the highlight of his career was when he was able to apply his Arabic language skills during Operation Allies Refuge.

    “I had never felt more invested in my career than during Operation Allies Refuge,” said Hanna. “While we never received the evacuees, the hard work and preparation we put in to prepare for their possible arrival opened my eyes to all the diverse capabilities we can do.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 07:52
    Story ID: 446036
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna, by SSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aviano
    command post
    wyvernwarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT