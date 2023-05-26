Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna

Photo By Staff Sgt. Heather Ley | This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Heather Ley | This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna, 31st Fighter Wing command post noncommissioned officer in charge of operations systems, poses for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 31, 2023. Wyvern Warrior of the Week is a recognition program designed by the 31st Fighter Wing Commander and Command Chief to highlight superior performers and teams at Aviano Air Base. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Heather Ley) see less | View Image Page

This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week is U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michkel Hanna, 31st Fighter Wing command post noncommissioned officer in charge of operations systems. Hanna was responsible for the organization and execution of the relocation of the command post to its alternate location to support infrastructure upgrades.



The command post is the central communication liaison between agencies and personnel for a base. It's the job of command post specialists to ensure operations and communications run efficiently and effectively under any circumstance.



“People call us when they aren’t sure who to call and we help them, or get the information to the right person or agency,” said Hanna.



Hanna joined the Air Force in 2012 from Bayonne, New Jersey, with aspirations to see the world. During his time in service, Hanna has earned himself a bachelor’s degree in homeland security and is currently working on his master’s degree in global security studies.



“Like many of us, adjusting to COVID took a toll on me personally and professionally,” said Hanna. “Even though it halted my travel goals, it became a focusing tool to get my bachelor’s degree.”



Hanna has served in the Air Force for just over 10 years and said the highlight of his career was when he was able to apply his Arabic language skills during Operation Allies Refuge.



“I had never felt more invested in my career than during Operation Allies Refuge,” said Hanna. “While we never received the evacuees, the hard work and preparation we put in to prepare for their possible arrival opened my eyes to all the diverse capabilities we can do.”