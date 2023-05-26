SNMG2 departs Rota in preparation for FLOTEX-23

Photo By Cmdr. Fernando Estrella | 230528-N-NU642-0002 ROTA (May 28, 2023) ESPS ALMIRANTE JUAN DE BORBÓN (F102) and ESPS...... read more read more Photo By Cmdr. Fernando Estrella | 230528-N-NU642-0002 ROTA (May 28, 2023) ESPS ALMIRANTE JUAN DE BORBÓN (F102) and ESPS CRISTÓBAL COLÓN moored behind SNMG2 Flagship USS JAMES E. WILLIAMS (DDG 95) during a recent port visit in Rota, Spain. SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Cdr. Fernando Estrella). see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain - Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) departed Naval Station Rota, Spain on Monday, May 29th, 2023 in anticipation of the start of Flotilla Exercise 2023 (FLOTEX-23) hosted by the Spanish Navy in the western Mediterranean Sea.



SNMG2 entered Naval Station Rota, Spain on Thursday, with its flagship, USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) for the first time since the scheduled flagship turnover from the USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98.) While in Rota, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta, SNMG2 Commander, engaged with senior NATO and Spanish Navy leadership to discuss future opportunities for maritime operations as well as exercise preparations. Additionally, he hosted a press conference with local Spanish media.



FLOTEX-23 is a Spanish Navy-led maritime exercise designed to provide joint warfare interoperability training in a Crisis Response Operation. It demonstrates the Spanish Navy’s commitment to NATO. All NATO nations are invited to participate. The exercise provides Allies the opportunity to test and enhance their cohesion and interoperability in order to increase their ability to deter and defend if necessary. SNMG2 is scheduled to participate in FLOTEX-23 from early to mid-June.



As a NATO task group, SNMG2 prioritizes its mandate to enhance the collective readiness, responsiveness, deployable readiness, integration and interoperability of its forces. Its focus is on deterrence and defense against all adversaries in the maritime domain, upholding freedom of navigation, securing maritime trade routes and protecting the main lines of communication.



SNMG2 is a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance's solidarity and cohesion afloat. This continuous maritime capability performs a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.



SNMG2 is one of four Standing Naval Forces that operate under NATO Allied Maritime Command, headquartered in Northwood, United Kingdom.



For more news and information on SNMG2, visit https://mc.nato.int/SNMG2 or follow us at:

www.facebook.com/StandingNATOMaritimeGroup2

www.twitter.com/COM_SNMG2

www.instagram.com/snmg_two.

-30-



Story by SNMG2 and Public Affairs Office at MARCOM