New Defueling Mobile App, Dashboard released

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced the availability of a new mobile application to track the progress of defueling efforts at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). The App provides detailed information regarding the status of repairs, quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act, regulatory approvals, and operational planning for all major milestones.



“Launching this App provides one more way to keep the public informed about the defueling progress,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH Commander. “This App gives us another platform to share important information about defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.”



The App is now available for download on the iOS app store and will be available soon for Android users. JTF-RH encourages users to enable ‘push notifications’ to receive regular updates.



JTF-RH also announced today it has released an updated Defueling Dashboard. The Defueling Dashboard can be found on the JTF-RH App or on the JTF-RH webpage.



Those interested can access the App by searching for “JTF – Red Hill” in the iOS app store or by scanning the QR code on the Defueling Dashboard.

