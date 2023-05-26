MARMC's June 2023 Civilian in the Spotlight

Photo By Emily Casavant | 230522-N-ZV473-1066 (NORFOLK, VA) Norman Majors, an engineering technician at...... read more read more Photo By Emily Casavant | 230522-N-ZV473-1066 (NORFOLK, VA) Norman Majors, an engineering technician at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC), sits at his work station during his "Civilian in the Spotlight" interview May 22, 2023. Majors was chosen as MARMC's Civilian in the Spotlight for June, 2023 after receiving an award for exceptional work as part of a year-long inclusivity and diversity campaign. see less | View Image Page

Norman Majors, an Elizabeth, New Jersey native, may be a fresh face to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) team, as he onboarded at the command last November, but he is already making his impact on the DoD and naval community. Majors left New Jersey when he joined the Navy at the age of 18 and has been in Hampton Roads, Virginia since 1995 when he was stationed in Norfolk for his last tour.

“I still like the city life,” said Majors. “I love the New York City area. I’ll never not miss that, but this is a nice happy medium; somewhat in between city life and country life.”

Today, he serves the Navy in a different way; as a DoD civilian working as an engineering technician in lab certification and monitoring at MARMC. A large part of Major’s duties is auditing facilities on ships and submarines to ensure they are within safety standards and operationally prepared.

“I was in calibration for my entire career in the Navy,” said Majors. “Once I got out, I did something different but I came back into calibration with the Navy and government. I like doing it.”

In April, Majors received a Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his participation and influence in the year-long CY22 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Inclusion and Engagement Council. During this time, a team of council members, including Majors, discussed and put into action new plans and protocols to improve inclusion and diversity initiatives within the military community.

“I’m all about inclusion and diversity, ever since I was growing up,” said Majors. “I grew up at the end of the civil rights movement in northern New Jersey and I’ve been exposed to some things throughout my life, but I’ve always believed that everybody should be treated as humans. Everyone has human rights.”

Although he has only been here since November 2022, Majors’ knowledge of his job has grown exponentially and he continues to advocate for acceptance of cultures and diversities in the command and military community.

“Get to learn people, especially your coworkers,” said Majors. “You’d be surprised. Some of them might just be nicer than you expected or nicer than what you’ve been taught to believe. Everyone deserves a chance.”