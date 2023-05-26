Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Features Added to Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) Prototype

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Story by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    In response to user requests, the Army Geospatial Center continues to add new geographic features to the Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) prototype. The RBT prototype is a basemap for the web. It is publicly releasable and created from open data. In addition, it has been developed using Open Geospatial Consortium standards.

    As a prototype, RBT is continually being evaluated and upgraded. The video shows some of the new features that have been added to the map in response to user requests and priorities.

    Readers can try out the RBT by going to https://www.agc.army.mil/Maps/ and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 16:11
    Story ID: 445898
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Features Added to Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) Prototype, by Douglas Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) Prototype: What's New! June 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prototype
    Releasable Basemap Tiles
    webmap
    Army Geospatial Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT