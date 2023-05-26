New Features Added to Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) Prototype

In response to user requests, the Army Geospatial Center continues to add new geographic features to the Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) prototype. The RBT prototype is a basemap for the web. It is publicly releasable and created from open data. In addition, it has been developed using Open Geospatial Consortium standards.



As a prototype, RBT is continually being evaluated and upgraded. The video shows some of the new features that have been added to the map in response to user requests and priorities.



Readers can try out the RBT by going to https://www.agc.army.mil/Maps/ and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

