Partnership with neighboring county will control stray dogs on post

Photo By Susan Garling | : Col. James Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander, and Dr. Mark Moody, chair of the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors, congratulate each other following the ceremonial signing May 25, 2023, of a new partnership agreement that will enhance the installation's animal control capabilities while providing the county an additional revenue stream. The signing took place at a meeting of the installation's Civilian Military Council meeting, hosted this quarter by Chesterfield County.

By Stephen J. Baker, Fort Gregg-Adams Public Affairs



FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Virginia – The garrison will get neighborly help from nearby Dinwiddie County to manage stray dogs safely and humanely on post, thanks to a new Intergovernmental Service Agreement.



Col. James Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander, and Dr. Mark Moody, chair of the Dinwiddie County Board of Supervisors, ceremonially signed the IGSA during a regular meeting May 25 of the installation's Civilian Military Council, hosted by Chesterfield County. The agreement will enhance the installation's animal control capabilities while providing Dinwiddie County an additional revenue stream.



Prior to the signing, Hoyman reminded the gathering of nearly 100 local military and community leaders that this IGSA is the result of the garrison’s Partner Value Campaign that launched in November.



“We wanted to provide a forum for us partner and collaborate more closely with our neighboring communities on initiatives and projects that provide mutual benefit,” he said.



The IGSA states that Fort Gregg-Adams will pay Dinwiddie County for providing animal control services on the installation – specifically regarding stray dogs – when needed throughout the year. By doing so, Hoyman said taxpayers are the “real winners” since the arrangement avoids higher costs the garrison would incur to duplicate those services on post.



“It’s a lot of hard work that has gotten the garrison and the community to this point,” said Anson Blackall, the IGSA program manager for the U.S. Army Installation Management Command. “Both sides were really willing to put in the work and come together.”



Blackall added that the work is just getting started. “There’s a lot of opportunity out there in the community, so we want to use the resources like the IGSA authority to develop partnerships where we can and find that win-win,” he said.



Since 2016, U.S. Army Installation Management Command has documented cost savings of $47 million through public-public partnerships, enabling Army installations across the nation to sustain key services even during economic constraints.



This is the second IGSA for Fort Gregg-Adams. The first IGSA was signed with Prince George County in 2019 to add the installation to the county’s computer-aided dispatch system, which greatly improved emergency call and response management on post.



The garrison is continuing to work with local municipalities to identify other opportunities through its Partner Value Campaign.