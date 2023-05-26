Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Housing New Universal Leases Allow PPV Partners to Require Pet Deposits

    Therapy Dog Visits SURFLANT Personnel

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (December 5, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. James Drace pets Patty, a...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Story by Destiny Sibert 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Navy implemented the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) issued public private venture (PPV) housing universal lease agreements, created to standardized armed forces PPV leases, across all Navy PPV housing. The new universal lease provides an option for PPV partners to require residents signing new leases to pay a refundable pet deposits not to exceed $250 per pet, up to $500 per household.

    All plans for refundable pet deposit implementation must be reviewed and approved by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), which oversees housing across the Navy’s shore enterprise. Beginning this June, Navy PPV project companies that want to require a pet deposit may submit proposals for the terms of their proposed policy and its execution for tenants signing new lease agreements. Once CNIC has reviewed and approved the request, PPV landlords will be able to implement the policy no less than 60 days after approval.

    “While most Navy pet owners are responsible, some tenants don’t do enough to prevent their pets from damaging their rented home,” said Thomas Reese, deputy director of Fleet & Family Readiness at CNIC. “A refundable pet deposit encourages residents to take measures to prevent pets from causing damage, without punishing responsible owners. Damage prevention helps maintain quality PPV housing for Sailors and families long-term.”

    The specifics of each PPV partner’s pet deposit policy may vary, but the Navy will require certain protocols to help protect pet-owning tenants:
    • Upon move out, PPV landlords must identify pet damage charges separately from non-pet damages or normal wear-and-tear
    • PPV landlords cannot apply refundable pet deposit towards non-pet damages.
    • The pet deposit requirement can only be applied to new residents or current residents acquiring new pets and who have signed the universal lease.
    • Service and assistance animals are exempt from the pet deposit requirement

    Navy families who have questions or concerns about possible damage charges can contact their local Navy Housing Service Center and ask them to attend the move-out inspection.

    “Providing safe, quality housing for Sailors and their families is a top priority,” said Reese. “Our personnel at Navy Housing Service Centers are available to answer Navy PPV tenants questions about this or other policies as well as to serve as mediators for any disagreement between PPV landlord and tenant.”

    Sailors with questions about the new universal leases or the specific policies at their new duty stations can contact their nearest Housing Service Center for assistance by visiting www.cnic.navy.mil/ContactHousing.

    NAVADMIN 106/23, which announces the Navy’s pet deposit policy, can be read here.

    Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for Navy shore infrastructure and quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 14:01
    Story ID: 445875
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Housing New Universal Leases Allow PPV Partners to Require Pet Deposits, by Destiny Sibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Therapy Dog Visits SURFLANT Personnel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Navy Region Southwest
    Navy Region Southeast
    Navy Region Northwest
    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic
    Naval District Washington (NDW)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT