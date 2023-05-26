Navy Housing New Universal Leases Allow PPV Partners to Require Pet Deposits

Earlier this year, the U.S. Navy implemented the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) issued public private venture (PPV) housing universal lease agreements, created to standardized armed forces PPV leases, across all Navy PPV housing. The new universal lease provides an option for PPV partners to require residents signing new leases to pay a refundable pet deposits not to exceed $250 per pet, up to $500 per household.



All plans for refundable pet deposit implementation must be reviewed and approved by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), which oversees housing across the Navy’s shore enterprise. Beginning this June, Navy PPV project companies that want to require a pet deposit may submit proposals for the terms of their proposed policy and its execution for tenants signing new lease agreements. Once CNIC has reviewed and approved the request, PPV landlords will be able to implement the policy no less than 60 days after approval.



“While most Navy pet owners are responsible, some tenants don’t do enough to prevent their pets from damaging their rented home,” said Thomas Reese, deputy director of Fleet & Family Readiness at CNIC. “A refundable pet deposit encourages residents to take measures to prevent pets from causing damage, without punishing responsible owners. Damage prevention helps maintain quality PPV housing for Sailors and families long-term.”



The specifics of each PPV partner’s pet deposit policy may vary, but the Navy will require certain protocols to help protect pet-owning tenants:

• Upon move out, PPV landlords must identify pet damage charges separately from non-pet damages or normal wear-and-tear

• PPV landlords cannot apply refundable pet deposit towards non-pet damages.

• The pet deposit requirement can only be applied to new residents or current residents acquiring new pets and who have signed the universal lease.

• Service and assistance animals are exempt from the pet deposit requirement



Navy families who have questions or concerns about possible damage charges can contact their local Navy Housing Service Center and ask them to attend the move-out inspection.



“Providing safe, quality housing for Sailors and their families is a top priority,” said Reese. “Our personnel at Navy Housing Service Centers are available to answer Navy PPV tenants questions about this or other policies as well as to serve as mediators for any disagreement between PPV landlord and tenant.”



Sailors with questions about the new universal leases or the specific policies at their new duty stations can contact their nearest Housing Service Center for assistance by visiting www.cnic.navy.mil/ContactHousing.



NAVADMIN 106/23, which announces the Navy’s pet deposit policy, can be read here.



