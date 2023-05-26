Photo Story: Scenes from Fort McCoy’s 2023 Armed Forces Day Open House, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House are shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more.



The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.



Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well.



“We had a great day to hold the event, and we had a steady flow of people throughout the day,” said Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell. “Within the Commemorative Area, we had more than displays set up under tents. We also had guided installation bus tours, a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags, military equipment displays, marksmanship galleries, and more.”



The free event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and people appeared to enjoy everything that was available, Townsell said. The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office even put together a special four-page history and heritage edition of The Real McCoy newspaper to support the event where more than 2,000 copies were distributed.



Also included in the 2023 event for the first time in several years was the inclusion of an Army band. The Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., played at the event for several hours to the delight of event-goers. An Army band last played at the Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House in 2019.



