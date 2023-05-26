Kirtland Exchange Pharmacy - Renovation with Efficiency in Mind

Photo By Sheridan Fidelman | The Kirtland Exchange pharmacy prepares for a week long renovation on May 17, 2023 at...... read more read more Photo By Sheridan Fidelman | The Kirtland Exchange pharmacy prepares for a week long renovation on May 17, 2023 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. During the renovation of the Exchange Pharmacy, the clinical pharmacy located off-base will be available for use for patient empaneled to the 377th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Ruben Garibay) see less | View Image Page

Starting June 1, the Kirtland Air Force Base Exchange pharmacy will be closed for renovations and will re-open on June 6. The main reason for the renovation is to improve efficiency.



Master Sgt. Rhonda Russell, 377th Medical Group pharmacy flight chief, explains that the renovation will help the pharmacy team fulfill the needs of their patients more effectively.



"Currently, the layout of the pharmacy is not optimal, and this renovation will be more conducive to our desired workflow," Russell said.



While the renovation is not geared towards cosmetic enhancements, the pharmacy team hopes the internal changes will improve patient wait time. Furthermore, Russell is confident that after the renovation, patients and the pharmacy team will benefit, she also emphasizes what their ultimate priority is.



“Patient safety is our number one priority. All these things we are doing, the niceties of efficiency so people don’t have to wait, are great but our ultimate goal is to do no harm to patients. If we must put in place some new processes or ask additional questions, those are all to meet the goal of getting medications out as safely as possible,” Russell said.



During this transitional time, Russell is encouraging the Kirtland community to be patient.



“We are doing the best we can. Sometimes when you roll out changes there are mistakes and hiccups, but we just ask that team Kirtland be patient with us. We are going through these changes together,” Russell said.



During the week-long renovation of the Exchange Pharmacy, the clinical pharmacy located off-base will be available for use for patient empaneled to the 377th Medical Group. Due to staffing shortages, once the Exchange pharmacy re-opens, the clinic pharmacy will close until further notice.