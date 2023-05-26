Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army Garrison Okinawa Visual Information Division Event 2021 B-roll

    YUMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.30.2023

    Story by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Visual Information Division/Public Affairs on US Army Garrison Okinawa shows a compiled short event video B-roll for the 10th SG event in 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:30
    Story ID: 445726
    Location: YUMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Garrison Okinawa Visual Information Division Event 2021 B-roll, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAGO
    USArmyGarrisonOkinawa
    VisualInformationDivision
    IchiroTokashiki

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT