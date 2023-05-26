Photo Story: Grading project continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work as part of an $850,000 grading project is shown May 1, 2023, on the cantonment...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Work as part of an $850,000 grading project is shown May 1, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. An extensive grading project began in April 2023 around Fort McCoy’s building 2000 on the cantonment area to improve drainage in that area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The project was awarded to RHI Construction, and Gerke Excavating of Tomah, Wis., is working as a subcontractor on the project. The work comes just several years after building 2000 itself was upgraded in 2018-19 with an approximate $5.1 million renovation. The project’s completion is expected to be summer 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work as part of an $850,000 grading project is shown May 1, 2023, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



An extensive grading project began in April 2023 around Fort McCoy’s building 2000 on the cantonment area to improve drainage in that area, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



The project was awarded to RHI Construction, and Gerke Excavating of Tomah, Wis., is working as a subcontractor on the project.



The work comes just several years after building 2000 itself was upgraded in 2018-19 with an approximate $5.1 million renovation.



The project’s completion is expected to be summer 2023.





