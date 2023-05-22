Ambassador Caroline Kennedy visits Marine Rotational Force – Darwin

Photo By Sgt. Ryan Hageali | Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, 27th U.S. Ambassador to Australia, speaks to U.S. Marine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Ryan Hageali | Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, 27th U.S. Ambassador to Australia, speaks to U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jason Bradtmueller, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 23, after disembarking from an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft at Robertson Barracks, Northern Territory, Australia, May 17, 2023. Working alongside Australian Allies, MRF-D is postured and ready to respond to crisis and contingency in the region, contributing to a safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Hageali) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy made a special visit to the Marines and Sailors of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin during Exercise Crocodile Response 23, a trilateral event between the Australian Defence Force, Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), and MRF-D.



Ambassador Kennedy met with key leaders from the ADF, TNI, and MRF-D, to discuss the purpose of the exercise, and received briefs on combined capabilities such as water purification systems.



“The team thoroughly enjoyed demonstrating the capabilities we have to offer across the crisis response spectrum,” said 1st. Lt. Abraham Hunt, Executive Officer of Combat Logistics Company Bravo. “Our lightweight water purification system is an invaluable asset for sustaining life in disaster relief operations.”



Included in the trip's itinerary was an aerial tour of Darwin in an MV-22B Osprey, provided by the Air Combat Element of the Marine Air Ground Task Force. The flight showcased the unit’s capabilities in providing resupply of personnel and equipment.



“The Ambassador making time to come and observe Exercise Crocodile Response reinforces the importance of MRF-D’s strong relationships with our Allies and partners here in Oceania as we work side by side with the Indonesians and ADF in a Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief scenario.” said Lt. Col. Lisa Cordonnier, Executive Officer, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin.



During the scenario development brief, as part of Crocodile Response 23, Ambassador Kennedy got a first-hand look at the planning process involved in responding to the HA/DR needs throughout the Indo-Pacific.



As the senior U.S. representative to Australia, the Ambassador’s visit underpins the strong and enduring Alliance between the United States and Australia. Such visits play a pivotal role in deepening relationships, fostering trust, and ensuring continued cooperation in an increasingly complex and dynamic global landscape.



