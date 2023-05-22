Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers honor fallen service members

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit complete a mile run in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit complete a mile run in a “Mini-Murph” challenge during unit physical training on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 24, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. The Murph Challenge is held annually on Memorial Day, around the world, in honor of Medal of Honor recipient, U.S Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, and all others who have given their lives in service to the country. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. -- Soldiers from the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit participated in a “Mini-Murph” Challenge during unit physical training on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 24, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.



The Murph Challenge is held annually on Memorial Day, around the world, in honor of Medal of Honor recipient, U.S Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, and all others who have given their lives in service to the country.



“We’ve been doing this here for two years now and its slowly picking up steam. What was special about this year was the fact that we had three Soldiers in Recovery participate as well. Last year it was just cadre,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan, Fort Campbell SRU commanding officer. The SRU is part of the Army Recovery Care Program, an Army program of medical care, rehabilitation, professional development, and achievement of personal goals for wounded, ill and injured Soldiers requiring complex medical care.



A medical care team at the SRU evaluates and develops an individual recovery care plan for each Soldier in Recovery assigned to the unit. It includes both clinical and non-clinical methods of care. Adaptive sports and reconditioning activities are among the methods available to support recovery goals and help wounded warriors develop and enhance their skills in multiple domains of wellness and build connections.



As these Soldiers build strength, stamina, and endurance through the recovery process, participating in physical challenges like long distance bicycle rides, the Department of Defense Warrior Games, and events like the Mini Murph, serve as a recovery goal for some of the Soldiers in the program.



“This event was initially planned as senior leader PT, but after some expressed interest, Soldiers in Recovery were invited to participate within the limits of their medical profile,” Reagan added.



For the Mini Murph, Soldiers completed a one-mile run, 50 pull-ups, 100 burpees, and 150 squats, followed by another mile run.



A traditional Murph Challenge consists of one mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and another mile run…in a 20-pound vest or body armor.



Some participants at the SRU wore their body armor.



The challenge, meant to test participants physically and mentally, serves as an opportunity to reflect upon and remember fallen service members, including 50 Soldiers from the SRU.



“We have a memorial garden here with the names of SRU Soldiers lost since 2009 after the unit was established. Each year at this time, we formally read their names aloud in reflection during an annual Eagle Warrior Memorial Garden Rededication Ceremony, so they were also in our thoughts during the Mini Murph,” said Reagan.



To learn more about the Army Recovery Care Program visit https://www.arcp.army.mil/