Walter Reed NiCOE introduces Dance Movement Therapy for Service Members

WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD (May 26, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NiCOE) hosted a Dance Movement Therapy class Friday, May 26. The class, a pioneering blend of rehabilitative treatment and Pacific Island dances provides a unique therapeutic approach to addressing service members' physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs.



"I've witnessed such small and large changes in service members' relationship with their bodies. We're very used to pushing through, get the mission done, just taking pain as a normal thing. Even small shifts of giving yourself permission to be comfortable to just taking a pause and breathe," explained Kristine Keliiliki, the dance class instructor. "I think one of the biggest things I've seen in here is this idea of people opening and people being playful, being imaginative, being childlike, laughing and smiling. I think that in itself is a large part of the healing process."



This initiative is part of Walter Reed's commitment to innovative, holistic therapies for the well-being of service members. Future classes will offer further opportunities for service members to experience this transformative therapeutic approach. For more information about the Dance Movement Therapy class, visit www.wrnmmc.gov/therapy.

