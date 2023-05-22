Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed NiCOE introduces Dance Movement Therapy for Service Members

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe | Dance Instructor Kristine Keliiliki demonstrates classical dance movements local to...... read more read more

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Sharpe 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    WRNMMC, Bethesda, MD (May 26, 2023) – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NiCOE) hosted a Dance Movement Therapy class Friday, May 26. The class, a pioneering blend of rehabilitative treatment and Pacific Island dances provides a unique therapeutic approach to addressing service members' physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs.

    "I've witnessed such small and large changes in service members' relationship with their bodies. We're very used to pushing through, get the mission done, just taking pain as a normal thing. Even small shifts of giving yourself permission to be comfortable to just taking a pause and breathe," explained Kristine Keliiliki, the dance class instructor. "I think one of the biggest things I've seen in here is this idea of people opening and people being playful, being imaginative, being childlike, laughing and smiling. I think that in itself is a large part of the healing process."

    This initiative is part of Walter Reed's commitment to innovative, holistic therapies for the well-being of service members. Future classes will offer further opportunities for service members to experience this transformative therapeutic approach. For more information about the Dance Movement Therapy class, visit www.wrnmmc.gov/therapy.

