Robins readies pool for summer season

Photo By Kisha Johnson | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Joshua Holovach, left, 78th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation lifeguard, and Dariyn Johnson, 78th FSS Outdoor Recreation specialist, inspect a water slide at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 24, 2023. The pair performed checks on all slides and equipment to ensure the facility is ready for opening day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kisha Foster Johnson)

Before Robins Air Force Base Airmen and their families can splish and splash in the base pool, the 78th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation team ensures the swimming facility is ready to welcome guests for the summer swim season, which starts Saturday, May 27th.



“This week we did the final preps,” said Dariyn Johnson, 78th FSS Outdoor Recreation specialist. “We have a robot that constantly cleans the inside of the pool – removing leaves, algae and dirt – simply making it look good.



“The other big task is the bathhouse. It has been cleaned and repainted,” Johnson added. “That is done before the start of each season. Members of the 78th Civil Engineer Group pressure washed both the men’s and women’s bathhouse, cleaned up the old paint, and then applied a fresh coat of paint.”



Johnson said those measures aid in keeping the bathhouses sanitized.

Lifeguards pitch in to help with other housekeeping duties such as cleaning the pool deck, pulling weeds, and cutting vines growing on fences.



“There are a lot of little things that must be done, which help improve the facility overall,” said Joshua Holovach, 78th FSS Outdoor Recreation lifeguard. “We want the place to look nice and for people to want to comeback.”



Holovach is one of ten lifeguards that will be on rotation at the pool, and this is his fourth summer working on base.



“This year, we are reopening the Snack Bar, so people can look forward to having that as part of hanging out at pool. That is good to have because no outside food or drinks can be brought in the area.



“I love the friendships that I have made here, and plus it’s a fun job,” Holovach added. “We want Airmen and their families to come out, follow the rules, be safe, and, of course, have fun.”



The pool will be open daily Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool will be closed on Wednesdays for maintenance.



“Learning to swim is great, and it’s always better to learn sooner than later,” said Johnson. “We offer a variety of classes for those who want to develop that skill. There’s the “Baby and Me” classes for parents to bring their young children. Each class is four days long with 45-minute sessions.”



Swim classes are also offered for adults and new classes start each week.



The Robins pool will be open until Monday, July 31st.



To register for swim classes or for additional information, please contact the pool office at 478-926-4001 or robinsodr@gmail.com.