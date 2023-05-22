Making Tasty Razorback Brigade Omelets At Fort Chaffee

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Fort Chaffee, Ark. - The culinary specialists of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston | Fort Chaffee, Ark. - The culinary specialists of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade have been providing nutritious meals to Soldiers in the field all during Razorback Thunder 2023. From fresh cut fruits and vegetables and hot meals in the evening to fresh cracked eggs in the morning, the Soldiers cooking the morning and evening meals have been receiving a shower of complements since day one. Sgt. Leslie Martinez and Spc. Jose Pereira, culinary specialists with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, explain that the best meal of the day is a Razorback Brigade Omelet. (Story and Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston) see less | View Image Page

Fort Chaffee, Ark. - The culinary specialists of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade have been providing nutritious meals to Soldiers in the field all during Razorback Thunder 2023. From fresh cut fruits and vegetables and hot meals in the evening to fresh cracked eggs in the morning, the Soldiers cooking the morning and evening meals have been receiving a shower of complements since day one.



Sgt. Leslie Martinez, culinary specialist with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, explained that the best meal of the day is breakfast though she says she has a bias for a good breakfast.



“When you have a full belly, you're more likely to do well, in my opinion, at least because I'm a breakfast person. You're more likely to be more motivated, energized and it helps you get through the day until you're able to eat lunch or dinner,” said Martinez. “Because sometimes when you're out in the field, you don't know when that's going to be.



The breakfast Martinez recommends most is the Razorback Brigade’s omelet, if you have time to wait for the grill because it’s going to be made with fresh cut vegetables and morning cracked eggs.



“Pereira is the best omelet maker,” said Martinez. “He knows what it takes to cook the eggs right.” If done wrong, Martinez explains, the eggs aren’t fully cooked, and the taste of raw eggs can ruin a good omelet. “No raw eggs in there. Because they can get tricky, especially when you're folding them over. Plus, when you're also doing them on this grill, because personally, I'm used to making them on a skillet. So I have the the roundness of the skillet to help my omelet.



“But what these grills, you kind of have to take care of the eggs. And [Pereira] knows how to do that very well. And, they end up looking amazing. Plus, they get to customize it [the omelet] as well with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese and bacon bits. It just sets Soldiers up for success.”



She calls Pereira over from the serving line to share his secrets to making a good Razorback Brigade omelet.



“I'm nervous every time, but if you just do it with your heart and you'll see, you'll see,” said Spc. Jose Pereira, culinary specialist with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade. “They’re going to come back and they'll be like, That was good.”