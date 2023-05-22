Excellence in All We Do: Master Sgt. Jeffrey Grasso Wins Annual Award at AFMC Level

Photo By Hannah Carranza | Air Force Materiel Command Annual Excellence Award nominees pose with AFMC leadership...... read more read more Photo By Hannah Carranza | Air Force Materiel Command Annual Excellence Award nominees pose with AFMC leadership April 5 prior to the award ceremony in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Airmen, military and civilian, from AFMC centers around the Air Force, as well as those assigned to Space Force, competed in nine categories and winners advanced to the Air Force level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hannah Carranza) see less | View Image Page

On April 5, 2023, Air Force Material Command held their Annual Excellence Award ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



As the servicing major command for the U.S. Space Force, AFMC recognized Airmen assigned to USSF bases who went above and beyond in their work centers and community.



Nominees in 18 separate categories including both the Air Force and Space Force – airman, non-commissioned officer, senior NCO, first sergeant, company grade officer, field grade officer, civilian category I, civilian category II, and civilian category III -- competed from throughout AFMC's headquarters, centers, bases, and wings, and U.S. Space Force installations.



Vandenberg’s own U.S. Air Force MSgt. Jeffrey Grasso, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technician, was awarded the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year award for the U.S. Space Force. Grasso earned Project Management, Executive Management, and Green Belt certifications which led to the completion of nine projects, resulting in a nomination for the Society of American Military Engineers Goddard Medal. He was also nominated for the Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award and was vital to the 86th Airlift Wing winning the Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award.



“It’s still unreal to think that I was recognized at this high of a level,” said Grasso. “I wasn’t even expecting to be the nominee at the flight level considering there are so many fantastic NCO’s I work with every day as part of the Department of Defense’s 2022 Best CE Operations Flight.”



In addition to Grasso, three other members stationed at Vandenberg attended as nominees in their respective categories: Master Sgt. Joseph Kitzmiller, nominated for Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Mr. Vincent Culliver, nominated for Category II Civilian of the Year, and Master Sgt. Wessley Chandler, nominated for First Sergeant of the Year.



Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC commander, hosted the event in the Modern Flight Gallery of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.



“You are why I don’t worry about our nation’s future,” said Richardson as he addressed the nominees. “I challenge you to continue serving according to our core values and to make every day count.”



“You are the reason why AFMC was so successful in 2022,” said Richardson.



Master Sgt. Grasso will represent AFMC in the Department of the Air Force Twelve Outstanding Airmen of the Year later in 2023, but he is humble in his journey thus far.



“There are so many people to thank considering I was at three different locations during the award period, but I’m genuinely grateful to all my co-workers,” said Grasso. “While my name might be on the award, it’s a full team effort, so full credit goes to everyone I work with every day.”