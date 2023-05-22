Norfolk Naval Shipyard Hosts Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to Honor the Fallen

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) hosted...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) hosted its annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony May 23, inviting employees and Sailors to come together in honor of the fallen service members who sacrificed their lives in service in the United States Armed Forces. The VET-ERG partnered with the Naval Civilian Managers Association (NCMA), hosting a wreath dedication during the ceremony to honor the fallen. see less | View Image Page

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) hosted its annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony May 23, inviting employees and Sailors to come together in honor of the fallen service members who sacrificed their lives in service in the United States Armed Forces.



“It’s important to remember those who lost their lives in defense of our Nation - willingly sacrificing themselves to protect their families, their communities, and our country,” said NNSY Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson. "Without our fallen brothers and sisters - our soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen - our liberties would not be the same. By taking part in this ceremony, you are ensuring the fallen are forever remembered.”



NNSY Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen added, “These service members had the sense of responsibility to shoulder this burden with purpose and pride. They had the integrity to do what is right and honor their commitments to their dying breath."



The VET-ERG and Navy Civilian Managers Association (NCMA) held a wreath dedication during the ceremony as well as crafted a symbolic Battlefield Cross out of personal effects of shipyard veterans to represent their fallen brothers and sisters. In addition, there were musical performances from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band including “Taps” as well as a rendition of “Amazing Grace” by bagpiper Tom Metz, a retired Lt. Col. from the United States Army.



The NNSY VET-ERG supports members of the shipyard workforce who are military veterans of all branches of service and other supporters of our nation’s veterans through a system of comprehensive activities and outreach programs. The team meets the second Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. in Bldg. M-32 First Floor Conference Room and is welcoming any who wish to show their support. To learn more, email the VET-ERG Officer group at NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.