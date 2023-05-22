Pride Month mentoring event set for June 7

The Air Force Materiel Command will host a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month, June 7 at 2 p.m. ET. The virtual event is open to all AFMC uniformed and civilian Airmen, and U.S. Space Force Guardians.



Panel members include:



Troy McIntosh, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Reserve Affairs and Airmen and Guardian Readiness, Pentagon

Maj. John H. Nussbaum, Transportation Working Capital Fund Program Manager, Det. 9, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

Katherine Sheets, Senior Research Electrical Engineer, Aerospace Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory

Edward Weaver, Director of Intelligence, Fighter and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Tech. Sgt. Jenna M. Farthing, Flight Chief, Support Flight, 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron

Brianna Russ, Inclusionary Program Manager, AFMC Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office, will serve as moderator at the event.



This event is part of a series of mentoring events held in conjunction with special observance months. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Groups and focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period.



The link for the ZoomGov event will be sent to all AFMC personnel via internal communication channels.



Personnel can submit questions for the panelists prior to the event by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring.

