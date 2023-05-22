Involving Your Child in the PCS Process: Tips for Families from MFLC Counselor

Moving is stressful process for anyone! For children, moves can be particularly stressful since they crave routine and known expectations. Child & Youth Program (CYP) Rota – and facilitated by its military family life counselor (MFLC) – recently hosted a parent enrichment training on the topic, May 2, 2023.



The counselor opened by explaining that similar to other major changes, permanent change of station (PCS), can best be broken into four major stages: non-event, preparation, event, and post-event. She also emphasized that these stages can be used to describe most major changes including a deployment or patrol.



Here are some tips to prepare the family and involve your children in the big move:



Routines, rituals and schedules: These are typically established during the non-event phase (aka normal life), and help the child/ren to have consistent check-in points and known expectations. Essentially, these are the routines your children use on a daily basis. They can range from always saying goodbye the same way, bedtime routines, or a favorite stuffed animal that accompanies the child on a new adventure. By taking the time to cultivate these routines, the children have a moment of normalcy and comfort despite all the changes.



Communication: Communication is always important within a family; however, during times of transition it becomes vital. The counselor suggested setting a family meeting where everyone can discuss what to expect, where the family is in the process, and upcoming tasks. Even if the child is not able to fully engage in the discussions, they are included in the process which shows their value within the family. Additionally, she said you may be amazed at creative solutions your child has to problems!



Little Helpers: Children want to help out and while it can seem like more work at times, being able to engage them in the move can help them feel connected and excited for the new location. Finding age-appropriate tasks to help prepare can be anything from having your child pack their travel backpack with toys, books and stuffed animals or asking them to help shred papers for you. She also suggested asking your child in what type of new activities they may want to try at the new duty location and then follow up with information you find. This helps to give the child something to look forward to at their new home.



Make it Visual: Children love when they can see progress since time is a fluid concept to them. Something as simple as printing off a calendar or creating a paper chain with the number of days till the move, then having the child “x” or remove one chain each day. This helps the child visually understand how much longer .



Do it together: Lastly, the over-arching tip the counselor offered was to do things together. This may be particularly hard when you are in the midst of a move and the endless to do list, but children desire closeness and connectedness during times of uncertainty. Any way you can be together - either working on a common task or project, or simply in the same space - it will help the child feel connected.



Military Family Life Counselors (MFLCs) are available to provide broad-ranging support to military family members, children, youth and other adults who support them. Counselors are available to perform situational, short term, problem-solving support available at no cost. MFLCs are designed to augment existing military support services.



Rota Child & Youth Programs offer trainings throughout the year for parents on a variety of topics. These can include internet safety for children, sudden infant death syndrome, and more. To learn more, contact the installation child development center, school age care, or youth center.

