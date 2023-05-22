Recognizing Excellence: Big Red One Soldiers Receive Awards

FORT RILEY, Kan. – The 1st Infantry Division hosted a Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal awards ceremony at Victory Hall on May 19, 2023.

The awards ceremony, led by Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, the commanding general of 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley, recognized and awarded 21 Soldiers the Meritorious Service Medal for their accomplishments, leadership, exceptional service to their country, and overall mission success during Operation Europe Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

As part of Fort Riley’s Year of the noncommissioned officers’ celebration, a portion of the ceremony was dedicated to recognize 13 noncommissioned officers for their leadership, and selfless service. One of the noncommissioned officers recognized, Sgt. Gian Ramos, a human resource specialist assigned to 1st Inf. Div. Artillery, 1st Inf. Div., was grateful for the recognition and opportunity to go above and beyond for his unit.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Fort Riley,” said Ramos, “This award really shows that the 1st Infantry Division cares for their Soldiers and noncommissioned officers.”

The Army Commendation Medals were presented to outstanding Soldiers who spent most of 2022 in Eastern Europe for Operation Europe Assure, Deter and Reinforce. The 1st Inf. Div. Soldiers that were recognized, served in various operations in Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland.

1st Sgt. Laurence Dean, a trumpeter and the senior noncommissioned officer assigned to the 1st Inf. Div. Band was one of the Soldiers that received a Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony. Dean earned his deployment medal with missions across Europe, providing band performances for multiple armies.

“Without the efforts of everyone from my unit, this would not be possible,” said Dean, “it was the kind of thing that makes these awards possible.”

Events like this highlight how leaders are developed in the 1st Infantry Division. People First ensure our Army's future and our Nation's defense are in the hands of men and women of character.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 18:16 Story ID: 445482 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognizing Excellence: Big Red One Soldiers Receive Awards, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.