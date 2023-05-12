Meet the mayors event returns as Taste of Vicenza

By Silvia Trevisan, U.S. Army Garrison Italy

VICENZA, Italy –The Taste of Vicenza, a community relations event once known as “Meet the Mayors” took place April 20 on Caserma Ederle’s Golden Lion conference center.

Hundreds of community members attended the expo-style event that featured food, wine and travel options in the Veneto region. The last time the community held the largescale event was in November 2019, just before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s the 12th time the garrison hosted the event, said Col. Matthew J. Gomlak, U.S. Army Garrison Italy commander.

"Meet the Mayors brings the American and Italian communities together and gives Italian locals an opportunity to share their cultural heritage with the military community,” Gomlak said.

This year, nearly 70 municipalities registered for the forum, with 27 mayors, nine deputy mayors, 34 council members and more than 60 delegates from tourist offices and towns' associations, Gomlak said. The informal on-post fair gave community members a chance to engage with local mayors and council members from the larger area of Vicenza and Padua, said Anna Ciccotti, community & media relations specialist who planned and managed the event.

"Mayors and their representatives are proud to come and excited to share their towns and tips to help American families get to know the area,” Ciccotti said. “The success of the event builds on a genuine interest from Americans to explore and learn more about the local communities and they place they call home in Italy.”

Tables with displays were set up in the conference room for visitors to browse during the three-hour public session. On display, local festivals, museums, historic sites, markets and shops, fun and sport events. Popular giveaways included maps, brochures and pamphlets. Visitors appreciated stands offering samples of gourmet foods, regional specialties and local wines. The senior host nation leader in attendance was mayor of Montegalda and president of Vicenza province, Andrea Nardin.

“Over the years, several friendships and collaborations were born from this event, and we are proud to come here and engage our American friends and partners directly on Ederle,” Nardin said.

Events like Taste of Vicenza allow an opportunity for Italians and Americans to overcome barriers and build relations, said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commander of the South European Task Force, Africa, during a reception held at the event.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to bring together the hundreds of American Soldiers and families and the towns that host them, and to inform newly-arrived Army families of leisure and travel options in the community,” Wasmund said.

Over the years, the garrison’s engagement in the greater Vicenza are has grown in breadth and depth, embracing a range of events aiming at sharpening the relations with the host nation community, Ciccotti said.

“The success of this event relies on the outstanding support provided by our volunteers. Colleagues from many organizations across the Vicenza military community team up with our public affairs staff to execute the largest outreach event on post.” Ciccotti said “For an afternoon, teammates from human resources, emergency service, health clinic, post office, public works, set aside their regular duties and assist with guest reception, room set up, translation, and media relations. This event wouldn’t exist without our volunteers.



