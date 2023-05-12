Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    Wolf Pack bids farewell to Col. Henry R. Jeffress

    Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to disembark upon...... read more read more

    05.24.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Senior Airman Karla Parra

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing said “farewell” to Wolf 62 as he neared the end of his time at the Wolf Pack. Col. Henry R. Jeffress, III, 8 FW commander, had an emotional fini-flight and going away ceremony, concluding his third and final assignment to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    As he prepares to relinquish command to Wolf 63, the impacts he had on the wing will resonate for years to come.

