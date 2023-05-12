Exchange, Walt Disney Pictures to Offer Free Screenings of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Courtesy Photo | Service members, military families and retirees can enjoy a complimentary screening of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Service members, military families and retirees can enjoy a complimentary screening of “The Little Mermaid” at select Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters on May 27. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members, military families and retirees can enjoy a complimentary screening of “The Little Mermaid” at select Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reel Time Theaters on May 27. The screening brings one of the most anticipated films of the year to some of the Exchange’s more remote locations in the U.S. in addition to installations in Germany and Japan. (https://flic.kr/p/2oCqHco)



Each screening will include fun activities including giveaways, food trucks and pop-up shops with “The Little Mermaid” merchandise. Activities will vary by location and details can be found on each Exchange’s Facebook page. The free screenings will take place just one day after the national theatrical release date.



“The Exchange is honored to once again team with Walt Disney Pictures to bring new releases to our military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Bringing this piece of home to service members and their children is another way the Exchange shows its commitment to servicemembers’ Quality of Life.”



“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.



The following installations are offering the special showings:



- Fort Irwin

- Fort Leonard Wood

- Grand Forks AFB

- Kadena AB

- Spangdahlem AB



“The Little Mermaid” is the 385th distributor appreciation complimentary screening of a major motion picture by the Exchange and sixth in 2023.



Directed by: Rob Marshall



Written by: David Magee, Rob Marshall, John DeLuca



Produced by: Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob Marshall, John DeLuca



Cast: Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy



Rating: PG for some scary images, action/peril



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



