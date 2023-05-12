AMC finance team recognized at Army level

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command’s financial management directorate earned exemplary service recognition from the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.



Awards were presented to AMC’s G-8 for different financial disciplines such as auditing, budgeting, risk management control and financial management.



“AMC is extremely proud of Col. Samuel Glover and all our award winners this year. It’s great that they’re receiving recognition for their hard work and excellence. We’re lucky to have them as part of the G-8 team,” said Mike Cook, acting director of AMC resource management.



The award recipients are selected by a panel consisting of general officers from across the Army. The awards recognize teams and individuals for outstanding contributions to financial and resource management.



“These awards are highlighting some of great things people are doing, not just at a headquarters level, but at a national level,” said Glover, AMC G-8 military deputy, who won the Financial Management Author Military award. “This recognition allows us the ability to cultivate amazing ideas and to hear the work other people are doing to improve financial management.”



Throughout 2022, AMC’s G-8 has worked on a variety of high-level projects that contributed to the successful operations of the Army, such as providing key financial data for Operation Allies Welcome, the Army Working Capital Fund and the Organic Industrial Base in support of Ukraine efforts.



“This is the forum where the Army provides financial management community and opportunity at a grand scale,” said Jared Terry, AMC G-8 chief of financial operations. “As a nominator and supervisor of award winners, it shows the stuff we are doing matters.”



AMC’s G-8 division is made of civilian and military members who are the Army’s experts in resource and financial management. The team oversees approximately $69 billion in funding, broken down as $59 billion in budgets and $10 billion in support provided by AMC entities to Ukraine.



“We in the financial management community may not be on the front lines, but we are a key enabler to allow that to happen,” Terry said. “The Army cannot run without AMC, and AMC cannot run without its people.”



The G-8 supports the warfighter through ensuring that service members and Army civilians can execute their mission with the resources to win the nation’s wars.



“Our goal is to provide the right resources in the right places at the right time and provide support in money, materiel and manpower,” said Glover. “Financial management touches everything across the Army.”



FM&C award winners from the AMC enterprise include:



• Outstanding Financial Management Organization – HQ AMC G-8 Manpower Division

• Financial Management Author Military – Col. Samuel Glover, AMC G-8

• Finance Category – Douglas Danbery, AMC G-8

• Financial Statement Auditing – Tanya Gilliam, AMC G-8

• Budgeting – Robert Davis, AMC G-8

• Below ACOM Comptroller – Cheryl Vincent, ASC G-8

