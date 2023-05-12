On Memorial Day, commissary associates rededicate their efforts to deliver a benefit that honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Courtesy Photo | Honoring the sacrifices of fallen service members on Memorial Day, May 29, is personal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Honoring the sacrifices of fallen service members on Memorial Day, May 29, is personal for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and that connection empowers employees to do their best in delivering the commissary benefit, said the agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. (DeCA graphic: Lesley Atkinson) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a video related to this news release, click here: https://vimeo.com/829407493/b68a4add33?share=copy.





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Honoring the sacrifices of fallen service members on Memorial Day, May 29, is personal for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) and that connection empowers employees to do their best in delivering the commissary benefit, said the agency’s senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“Many of our associates have close ties to the military – nearly 65 percent of our commissary workforce are either spouses and other family members, active duty members, reservists, military retirees or veterans,” Saucedo said. “We know the sacrifices our customers have made and continue to make for this country, and we honor them by doing our best every day around the world to deliver their benefit.”



The modern-day commissary benefit has been serving the military community for more than 200 years. Today that benefit saves eligible patrons at least 25 cents on the dollar when they shop regularly at their store.



Saucedo encourages commissary patrons to access the DeCA website at commissaries.com to check out the Savings Center for current promotions, featured recipes, “Your Everyday Savings” items, the current sales flyer, commissary store brands and more.



“We always look upon Memorial Day as a call to rededicate our efforts to be THE grocery provider of choice for our eligible patrons – delivering a vital benefit exclusively for our military community and their families,” Saucedo said.

-DeCA-



About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.