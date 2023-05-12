JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team oversees $25K medication donation to La Reina citizens

Soldiers from Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 436th Civil Affairs Battalion Alpha Company oversaw a medication donation worth approximately $25,000 during a ceremony May 18 in La Reina.



By working alongside El Salvador’s 4th Brigade of the Armed Forces and other local governmental officials including La Reina Mayor Roberto Lemos, the Civil Affairs team was able to organize this Humanitarian Assistance Program (HAP) event.



This HAP donation allowed up to 400 people of the local populace to have access to doctors and medications. Although needed, this healthcare is often unavailable due to lack of resources as well as La Reina’s remote location.



U.S. service members from JTF-Bravo who specialize in Civil Affairs are vital to both the task force and local stakeholders for their expertise in finding ways to build connections across cultures to increase stability and improve quality of life for citizens throughout Central America.

