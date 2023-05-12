JMC’s incoming senior leaders learn about their next command

Col. Landis Maddox, the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, recently served as a host for a Pre-Command Orientation (PCO).



Incoming commanders and senior staff of JMC’s subordinate installations attended the four-day course, which took place April 18-21 at JMC’s headquarters in Rock Island, Illinois.



The intent of the sessions was to groom attendees for their roles within JMC’s enterprise and to make sure they know the command will provide them with any support they need.



“We have to work issues together,” Maddox said. “There’s so much to do — you can’t do it by yourself. You need a team.



“You have to think differently about what you’re going to do and ask for help,” Maddox added. “Trust your instincts and trust your team.”



On Day 1, leaders from JMC’s headquarters welcomed the command’s newcomers. A JMC overview, a briefing about JMC’s Campaign Plan, and presentations by Internal Review, Human Resource, Legal, and by Public and Congressional Affairs were also on the agenda.



The second day included presentations by the Munitions and Logistics Readiness Center and Army Contracting Command, as well as break-out sessions.



Representatives from Equal Opportunity, Logistics, Information Management, Resource Management, and Environmental, Health and Safety discussed some key points on Day 3.



The fourth and final day included a presentation from the Operations Center along with closing remarks.



“PCO helped me understand the command’s priorities,” said Col. Todd Burnley, who is a former commander of Tooele Army Depot and is currently JMC’s chief of staff. “Equally important, PCO was my first glimpse at JMC’s unique culture, allowing me to gain an understanding of how JMC does business. It was also a great opportunity to start building relationships with key JMC leaders that would help me be successful in command.”



These new senior leaders have been assigned to the following JMC installations: Col. Gabriel Pryor, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant; Col. Collin Keenan, Pine Bluff Arsenal; Col. Rodney McCutcheon, Pueblo Army Depot; Lt. Col. John Dunlapp, Iowa Army Ammunition Plant; Lt. Col. Kimberly Deaton, Letterkenny Munitions Center; Lt. Col. Adrien Humphreys, Radford Army Ammunition Plant; Christopher Lee, deputy to commander at Blue Grass Army Depot; and Steven Bellrichard, deputy to the commander at IAAAP.



“Attending PCO, I gained valuable knowledge that will help me moving forward,” said Keenan, who assumed his duties on April 13. “PCO gave me a better understanding of what JMC does daily and afforded me the opportunity to meet individuals in the command who keep everything working in sync with our missions. We all work together to ensure Warfighters have the right ammo at the right place and time.”



The incoming Radford Commander echoed these sentiments.



“The Pre-Command Orientation is absolutely the most thorough, relevant, and invaluable of the three professional development/leadership orientations I have participated in following my selection to command the Radford Army Ammunition Plant,” Humphreys said. “It stands out above the others primarily based on relevancy to the unique and complex mission of commanding a Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated facility, the strategic importance to military readiness, and the opportunity to be at the tip of the spear in advancing and leading capabilities development and/or capacity expansion through modernization.



“It is refreshing to learn of the extensive expertise and enabling support provided by the JMC headquarters staff,” Humphreys added. “I have not met a more committed staff that is eager to support and fully vested in the success of every command and every facility within the Organic Industrial Base. It is refreshing to have this incredible team approach and genuine people-centric command climate. Ultimately, I am excited to join the exceptionally talented, highly experienced, and extraordinary professional staff who have made Team Radford a premier team and organization of choice within the OIB.”



JMC and its subordinate arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants produce, store, distribute and demilitarize conventional munitions for the U.S. Department of Defense. The enterprise provides the conventional ammunition life-cycle functions of logistics sustainment, readiness and acquisition support for all U.S. military services, other government agencies, and allied nations as directed.



JMC is the logistics integrator for life-cycle management of ammunition providing a global presence of technical support to frontline units. The command’s cornerstone is its people, and they help ensure our Joint Warfighters have ready, reliable, and lethal munitions at the speed of relevance.

